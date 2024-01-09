Majestic Wine toasts best-ever Christmas as consumers quaff fine wine

Majestic Wine

Majestic Wine toasted its best-ever Christmas in its 43-year history this year as more than 60,000 customers shopped with the store for the first time.

The wine retailer recorded an 8.1 per cent uplift in total sales in the eight weeks to 25 December with sales boosted by the opening of six new stores during the year.

Majestic, which now has over 200 stores, said fine wine sales rose by more than 13 per cent as customers shrugged off economic woes to treat their family and friends.

The group’s commercial division also saw growth. It delivered its wines to 2,300 pubs, bars, restaurants and hospitality venues across the UK in 2023.

The group recorded its busiest day on the 22nd of December, as shoppers made a last-minute dash for alcohol before the holidays.

The sparkling Christmas performance rounds off another year of progress and investment for Majestic, following its separation from Naked Wines plc and acquisition by Fortress Investment Group in December 2019.

John Colley, chief executive of the firm said: “This was a record-breaking Christmas for Majestic in which we achieved higher sales and served more customers than ever before.

“Even during tough times when consumers’ budgets are tight, it’s clear that customers trust Majestic’s quality, range, expertise and customer service – particularly at important occasions like Christmas.”

However, the chief warned that 2024 is shaping up to be another difficult year for consumers due to persistent cost of living pressures.

He added: “2024 is shaping up to be another difficult year for consumers with further increases in the cost of living, but our focus remains on doing what we do best – offering quality, unique products and helping even more customers discover fantastic wines, beers and spirits.

“We have a strong balance sheet and will continue to invest in growth, with more exciting new stores planned this year, starting with Marlow and Christchurch in the Spring.”