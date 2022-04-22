Madeleine McCann: New suspect identified in 2007 disappearance of toddler

A Police officer uses a detection dog while digging at an allotment as police continue to search the area in relation to the disappearance of Madeleine McCann on July 29, 2020 in Hanover, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images)

A man has been identified as a suspect over the disappearance of toddler Madeleine McCann 15 years ago.

Portuguese prosecutors did not name him publicly, but indicated it was the same person which German authorities had previously publicly said is Christian Brueckner.

In June 2020 German police said it was assumed that McCann was likely deceased, and convicted child abuser and drug trader Brueckner may be responsible.

The suspect, who is in jail for raping a woman in the Algarve in 2007, the same region and time of at which McCann disappeared, has not been formally charged.

He denies involvement in the disappearance.

This is the first time Portuguese law enforcement has identified a suspect in the long-running case since 2007, when Madeline’s parents Gerry and Kate were named.

According to Reuters, Brueckner lived in the Algarve from 1995-2007, running a criminal lifestyle including burglaries, stealing and fraud.

Portugal has a 15-year statute of limitations for crimes with a maximum prison sentence of 10 years-plus.