Maddison eyes England spot ahead of Tottenham Europa clash

Tottenham attacking midfielder James Maddison says he is hopeful of earning a spot in Lee Carsley’s second England squad ahead of tonight’s Europa League tie at Ferencvaros.

The Englishman missed out last month but has worked with the national team’s interim boss Carsley previously.

“I want to be in the squad. It’s simple, every England player will tell you that,” 27-year-old Maddison said.

“I know Lee Carsley, I worked with him at Coventry. He was my assistant with the England Under-21s under Aidy Boothroyd.

“I feel really good at the minute. I feel as fit as I’ve ever felt, really. I feel like my fitness is at an optimum level.

“Having a break over the summer, not going to the Euros, it does help. I know it’s been spoken about with Erling Haaland how he’s had a summer off and he hit the ground running and I feel the same. I feel alive on the pitch at the minute.

“I always say the same cliched thing when I get asked about the England stuff. It’s if I just take care of my performances for Spurs, which I feel like I’m doing at the minute to a high level, then the other stuff will take care of itself, hopefully.”

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou added: “I think Maddison has been outstanding so far this year. His form from the first game has been really strong physically.

“I’m sure if he continues in that vein he will be in the conversation for England squads moving forward.”

Tottenham head into their match with Hungarian side Ferencvaros having won their Europa League opener against Qarabag and just days after dominating Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Elsewhere across the Europa and Conference Leagues: Manchester United travel to Porto, Chelsea host Gent, Rangers are at home to Lyon, Hearts head to Dinamo Minsk and Welsh side The New Saints travel to Fiorentina.