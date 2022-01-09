Macron’s ‘piss off’ plan set to continue in 2022

French President Emmanuel Macron announced the new lockdown in a televised address this evening

French authorities yesterday indicated they would continue with a strategy of irritating the unjabbed, rather than enforcing a mandatory Covid-19 vaccination order as is the case elsewhere in Europe.

Last week President Emmanuel Macron said he would “emmerder” those who had yet to be vaccinated –which, roughly translated, means “piss off.”

A controversial ‘Pass Sanitaire’ -– roughly equivalent to a vaccine passport -– is now required to sit down at French brasseries and cafes, or to visit sites like cinemas.

Yesterday government spokesman Gabriel Attal said “we stand by the decision to put pressure on the non-vaccinated,” according to Reuters.

Cases have been rising significantly in France in recent weeks, with more than 300,000 new infections recorded on Friday.

But the country will not go as far as some of its European close neighbours.

Austria, for example, will become the first to enforce compulsory vaccination from 1 February, with German MPs set to vote on a similar measure.

Greece is fining elderly residents who have not yet had the jab, and Italy has also mandated jabs for teachers, the military, police, healthcare workers and soon the entire over-50 age group.