Luxfer Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call
Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR) (“Luxfer” or the “Company”), a global industrial company innovating niche applications in materials engineering, today announced the details for its fourth quarter and full-year 2025 earnings conference call.
Date and time:
Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Luxfer participants:
Andy Butcher
Chief Executive Officer
Steve Webster
Chief Financial Officer
Kevin Grant
Vice President of Investor Relations and Business Development
Dial-in registration:
United States or Canada: 800-343-4136
International: (+1) 203-518-9843
Conference ID: LXFRQ425
Please dial into the call 15 minutes prior to the start time.
Webcast:
The earnings conference call webcast may be accessed by clicking on this link Q4 & FY 2025 Earnings
Replay:
Available from February 25, 2026, until March 11, 2026
Replay numbers:
United States or Canada: 800-926-1902
International: +1 402-220-5398
Webcast replay:
Available on Luxfer’s Investor website at Luxfer.com at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, February 25, 2026.
Presentation material
Earnings presentation materials will be available in the Investors section of Luxfer’s website at Luxfer.com
About Luxfer Holdings PLC
Luxfer (NYSE: LXFR) is a global industrial company innovating niche applications in materials engineering. Using its broad array of proprietary technologies, Luxfer focuses on value creation, customer satisfaction, and demanding applications where technical know-how and manufacturing expertise combine to deliver a superior product. Luxfer’s high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices are used in defense and emergency response, clean energy, healthcare, transportation, and speciality industrial applications. For more information, please visit www.luxfer.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260211688789/en/
Contact
Kevin Cornelius Grant
Vice President of Investor Relations and Business Development
kevin.grant@luxfer.com