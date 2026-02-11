Luxfer Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call

By:

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR) (“Luxfer” or the “Company”), a global industrial company innovating niche applications in materials engineering, today announced the details for its fourth quarter and full-year 2025 earnings conference call.

Date and time:

Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

 

Luxfer participants:

Andy Butcher

Chief Executive Officer

Steve Webster

Chief Financial Officer

Kevin Grant

Vice President of Investor Relations and Business Development

 

Dial-in registration:

United States or Canada: 800-343-4136

International: (+1) 203-518-9843

Conference ID: LXFRQ425

Please dial into the call 15 minutes prior to the start time.

 

Webcast:

The earnings conference call webcast may be accessed by clicking on this link Q4 & FY 2025 Earnings

 

Replay:

Available from February 25, 2026, until March 11, 2026

 

Replay numbers:

United States or Canada: 800-926-1902

International: +1 402-220-5398

 

Webcast replay:

Available on Luxfer’s Investor website at Luxfer.com at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, February 25, 2026.

 

Presentation material

Earnings presentation materials will be available in the Investors section of Luxfer’s website at Luxfer.com

 

About Luxfer Holdings PLC

Luxfer (NYSE: LXFR) is a global industrial company innovating niche applications in materials engineering. Using its broad array of proprietary technologies, Luxfer focuses on value creation, customer satisfaction, and demanding applications where technical know-how and manufacturing expertise combine to deliver a superior product. Luxfer’s high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices are used in defense and emergency response, clean energy, healthcare, transportation, and speciality industrial applications. For more information, please visit www.luxfer.com.

Luxfer Holdings announces 2025 earnings call date, February 25, 2026, featuring CEO Andy Butcher, NYSE: LXFR logo visible.

Contact

Kevin Cornelius Grant
Vice President of Investor Relations and Business Development
kevin.grant@luxfer.com

Company Logo
Company Logo

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City AM newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe
By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.