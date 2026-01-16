Lumivero Acquires SharpCloud, Empowering Enterprises to Make Smarter, Faster Business Decisions

Lumivero, a leading provider of research and decision software, today announced the acquisition of SharpCloud, a UK-based software company specializing in visualization software that connects complex, disparate data into a single, interactive system for mission-critical decision-making. The acquisition expands Lumivero’s decision software portfolio, enabling enterprises to drive more efficient, profitable, and innovative outcomes across project portfolios and strategic business initiatives.

“At Lumivero, our mission is to help organizations turn complex data into insights they can trust and act on,” said Gareth Morrison, CEO of Lumivero. “SharpCloud directly advances our goal by solving the challenges that stand in the way of business and project success—helping customers break down data silos, understand interdependencies, and adapt to change. By combining SharpCloud with our industry-leading project portfolio management products, we’re giving enterprises the confidence and clarity they need to decide what happens next.”

Lumivero will integrate SharpCloud with its Predict! and @RISK products, delivering a first-of-its-kind solution for project portfolio management and strategic decision-making. Through this offering, organizations can analyze and simulate risk, manage project controls, visualize interdependencies, model what-if scenarios, and communicate executive-ready analysis of risk and opportunity. This helps teams understand total risk exposure and potential outcomes across project portfolios, bridging the critical gap between analysis and executive decision-making.

“We’ve always believed that the best decisions come from seeing the whole picture,” said Sarim Khan, Co-founder of SharpCloud. “By joining Lumivero, our customers benefit from a more holistic decision ecosystem—one that combines powerful visualization with advanced risk analysis, simulation, and project controls to deliver initiatives on time and on budget.”

Following the acquisition, SharpCloud will operate as “SharpCloud, from Lumivero” and continue serving its existing enterprise customers as part of Lumivero’s decision software portfolio.

About Lumivero

Lumivero is a leading provider of research and decision software, empowering organizations to simplify data complexity, find insights and get clarity for greater business and academic success. Through a combination of data analysis, AI-powered workflows, and expert-developed scientific methodologies, Lumivero helps researchers, industry experts and business leaders discover new innovations and make mission-critical decisions.

Lumivero is trusted by thousands of organizations across sectors, including academia, industrials, energy, financial services, life sciences and manufacturing, who analyze millions of datapoints, manage thousands of projects and support hundreds of scientific research publications per year. Headquartered in Denver, CO, Lumivero operates globally across the Americas, EMEA and APAC.

About SharpCloud

SharpCloud is visual business alignment software helping companies to visualize key information to inform strategic business decisions. Founded in 2012, SharpCloud has grown to service over 100 companies globally and has over 18,000 users.

Designed for decision-makers, the SharpCloud platform empowers you to view interdependencies, filter out the noise and prepare you with new insights before you take action, helping to visualize your business as a whole and keep activities and strategy aligned. Typical use cases include business road-mapping, innovation and portfolio management, and risk management.

Through smarter, more informed decisions, SharpCloud enables you to increase business agility, solve business challenges and innovate faster across the organization.

