Lulamba can sparkle as Henderson seeks eighth Triumph

Lulamba was an impressive winner at Ascot on his first start for Nicky Henderson

THIS year’s Cheltenham Festival has often had punters scratching their heads.

Constitution Hill, Jonbon and Ballyburn have all been well-fancied disappointments at the meeting, but for Friday’s action, I think there’s at least one popular punters’ pick who will oblige, barring the obvious Galopin Des Champs.

LULAMBA caught many people’s attention when the social media buzz around him saw him crash in price for the Triumph (1.20pm) even before he’d made his debut for Nicky Henderson.

And when he did make his debut, he was scintillating, giving 10 pounds and a good beating to the highly-regarded Mondo Man at Ascot.

There was expectation that he might take in the Adonis at Kempton on his way to the Triumph, but Henderson decided to swerve that and tune him up to perfection with a racecourse gallop at Kempton.

One shouldn’t read too much into these gallops, but another glimpse of him in the flesh did nothing to deter the view that he is potentially a very special horse.

East India Dock is the current 15/8 favourite with Star Sports and you can see why.

He has been a model professional since switching to hurdles and put in a sparkling performance when winning at the track on Trials Day.

James Owen shouldn’t be underestimated as he is a shrewd up-and-coming trainer, but the vibes coming out of Seven Barrows for Lulamba are something different altogether.

This is a yard that’s produced seven Triumph Hurdle winners and when you hear Henderson talk about Lulamba in the way he does, he simply must be taken seriously.

At 2/1 with Star Sports, I’m willing to take the chance that he is their next big thing.

The Hunters’ Chase (4.40pm) isn’t always the easiest race to back the winner in, with horses bringing in Point-to-Point form that many punters wouldn’t be too familiar with.

It often pays to listen to those in-the-know in the pointing game, and this year, the chat has all been about WILLITGOAHEAD.

Previously trained by Sean Thomas Doyle to win four Point-to-Points and a Hunters’ Chase under Rules, the seven-year-old looks like a progressive horse in this sphere, and that’s often the type you want for a race like this.

He has since moved to the care of Gordon Elliott, and while it’s not a certainty that he will improve him out of all recognition, it’s fascinating that the switch has happened on the eve of the Festival.

All the birds are chirping for this one, and he can make his presence felt in a big way at Cheltenham on Friday.

The Martin Pipe (5.20pm) is always a tough handicap to solve, but this year many would have you believe it’s anything but tough with Kopeck De Mee a very short-priced favourite.

If there’s been talk about Lulamba and Willitgoahead, it’s probably more the opposite for Kopeck De Mee.

Connections, rather unsurprisingly given he’s owned by JP McManus, have said very little about him, but what we do know is his mark is likely lenient based on his French form.

However, the 9/4 with Star Sports is really tight all things considered, and I’m happy to stick with the already advised TAPONTHEGO.

Henry de Bromhead has had an in-and-out week, but it was encouraging to see him land both the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle on Thursday with Air Of Entitlement and Bob Olinger in the Stayers’.

The horse has eye-catching form behind Supreme second William Munny and I think that he will show plenty of improvement at the Festival.

Kopeck De Mee might be the unknown quantity, but I’m keen to stay loyal to my pick and can see him upsetting another favourite’s party.

POINTERS FRIDAY

Lulamba 1.20pm Cheltenham

Willitgoahead 4.40pm Cheltenham

Taponthego e/w 16/1 (already advised) 5.20pm Cheltenham