Lucky Sam Gor has sights set on Sha Tin hat-trick

Mark Newnham saddles Lucky Sam Gor who goes for his Sha Tin hat-trick on Sunday.

SUPPORTERS of the John Size stable are having a tough time at present.

The champion trainer is renowned in the territory for making slow starts every season, but even he would be slightly worried about the present form of the yard.

After getting a couple of surprising winners in early September, Size has now had to suffer the ignominy of saddling 86 gallopers without a winner and will surely be praying for a change of fortune.

The losing spell, however, is guaranteed to be broken before long and normal service will resume again.

It is worth noting one of his biggest supporters, jockey Zac Purton, who has only ridden three times for the stable this season, suddenly climbs aboard talented SZERYNG in the Suisse Programme Handicap (7.35am) over six furlongs.

With the likes of Jubilant Winner, Incredible Moment and California Blitz in opposition, this won’t be easy, but the four-year-old will surely prove better than his present handicap mark.

Size will probably carry high hopes that ultra-consistent Juneau Pride can defy top-weight in the Neogence Handicap (9.15am) over seven furlongs.

The progressive four-year-old was in desperate need of his seasonal run over the course and distance last month and looks certain to improve on that performance.

In opposition, is likely favourite Little Paradise who steps up in distance after grinding out a victory over six furlongs in September, and with his potent early pace is likely to get a dream journey from the start.

However, lurking near the bottom of the handicap is fast improving and hat-trick seeking LUCKY SAM GOR who steps up into Class Three company for the first time.

The four-year-old son of Press Statement may have not beaten much on paper, but it is his impressive closing sectional times that catch the eye, coming from miles back in his races, but still winning in good style.

Carrying 10 pounds less in the saddle from his last win and receiving a stone or more from his principal rivals Juneau Pride and Little Paradise, he can make the most of his huge weight advantage.

