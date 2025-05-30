Luck can score again for Flying Fownes yard

Caspar Fownes has saddled 43 winners this season.

FAMOUS last words, especially after plenty of shock results in Hong Kong over the past month or so, but favourite backers look set for a profitable day at Sha Tin.

The likes of top-weights Dazzling Fit in the Tin Sam Handicap (7.30am) over seven furlongs, and Masterofmyuniverse in the Tai Wai Handicap (8.35am) over six furlongs, both carry penalties, but are hard to oppose on recent form and likely to win again.

Helios Express is likely to start at short odds when he seeks to score an overdue victory in the Group Three Sha Tin Vase (9.05am) over six furlongs, while stable companion Crossborderpegasus should continue his upward curve into Class Two company, when he carries top weight in the Fo Tan Handicap (9.40am) over seven furlongs.

This fast-improving galloper has a nasty habit of continually lugging into the rails when hard ridden in the home straight – Zac Purton had to ride him one-handed when winning on him last start – but with blinkers and one cowl equipped for the first time, hopefully he will prove much more amenable, and looks far better than his present handicap mark.

Another who is likely to be near the forefront on the odds board and worth keeping an eye on is newcomer Flowing Riches, who makes his debut in division two of the Sha Tin Hoi Handicap (6.00am) over six furlongs.

This son of now retired sire Denman has received glowing reports from track-side watchers in recent trials and could give underrated and in-form pilot Keith Yeung another victory.

Of more interest from a betting angle, however, is the Caspar Fownes-trained and progressive FLYING LUCK who takes his chance in the Ma Liu Shui Handicap (10.50am) over a mile.

The low mileage four-year-old has already tasted success over the course and distance in March and has subsequently run well in defeat against smart handicappers Sky Jewellery and Winning Wing.

With winning jockey Brenton Avdulla back in the saddle, a visor fitted for the first time, and his body weight dropped back down to near his last victory, the omens are looking good, and he could prove hard to beat.

POINTERS

Flying Luck 10.50am Sha Tin