LSEG chief operating officer leaves for insurance broker

A SENIOR London Stock Exchange Group exec is set to leave Paternoster Square for a new role in the insurance industry.

David Shalders, the firm’s chief operating officer and head of integration, will take on the role of group COO at Howden, the fast-growing insurance broker.

Shalders has been at the exchange-cum-data firm for more than four years.

Shalders said: “Howden’s unique capital model coupled with a global distribution platform built over decades and filled with talent and expertise, have positioned it as a business that does things differently for clients.

“From our first meetings I felt the energy to do more, and to do it with a difference, and I am excited to be a part of that future,” he added.

“This is the first time we have appointed a Group Chief Operating Officer to the Board and this important move is a reflection of our scale and the ambition we have to be at the leading edge of the insurance industry,” Howden CEO David Howden said.

“Most importantly, David is a growth COO.  He has spent his career delivering strategies across multinational operations, data, and analytics to support commercial growth.”

Howden reported a host of positive numbers this morning, with revenue and EBITDA growth driven by organic market share acquisition as well as M&A activity.

Shalders will sit on the board and be a key part of the firm’s decision making, Howden told City A.M. in an interview after the results.

