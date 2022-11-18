Love match for James McDonald and Romantic Warrior at Sha Tin?￼

Beauty Joy and Zac Purton have built up a great partnership

LAST season’s Hong Kong Derby and Group 1 QE II Cup winner Romantic Warrior makes a belated seasonal reappearance in the Bochk Jockey Club Cup (8:40am) over 10 furlongs.

The son of Acclamation suffered a slight set-back in August and didn’t have his first serious gallop until near the end of September.

Two subsequent winning trials, both over a mile on grass, suggest he is not far off his peak before his main assignment, the International Hong Kong Cup next month.

With superstar jockey James McDonald jetting in to partner Danny Shum’s top-rated middle-distance performer, the omens are looking good, but with fitness a premium, he may be unable to give five pounds to hard-fit BEAUTY JOY.

The Tony Cruz-trained galloper just failed to give last season’s Hong Kong Derby third place, Money Catcher, 20 pounds over nine furlongs a fortnight ago, and is bred to enjoy the extra distance.

The son of Sebring must have pilot Zac Purton in the saddle, with the combination having won five times and placed twice from seven runs.

Hopefully with Purton aboard (who has to pass a COVID test on Sunday morning in order to ride) he can prove to be the best, at the expense of Romantic Warrior and improving Russian Emperor.

With both trainer Chris So and jockey Matthew Chadwick in top form at present, it may pay to take a chance with HAPPY DAY in the finale, the Bochk Boc Pay Handicap (9:50am) over seven furlongs.

With the likes of hat-trick seeking Erimo and well-handicapped Good Buddy in opposition, this won’t be easy, but this former New Zealand galloper caught the eye when dashing late over the course and distance last month and looks well-rated off bottom-weight.

POINTERS

Beauty Joy 8.40am Sha Tin

Happy Day (e/w) 9.50am Sha Tin