Lotus ready to keep run going for red-hot Newnham

Mark Newnham saddled a Group Two winner last weekend.

THERE is no stopping trainer Mark Newnham’s stable at present.

The former assistant to legendary Australian trainers Bart Cummings and Gai Waterhouse made the headlines again over the weekend, when stable star My Wish was a resounding winner of the Group Two Sha Tin Trophy.

A look at past records this season show Newnham and his stable have had winners at the last 10 consecutive meetings since September 14th, a staggering feat when remembering how competitive racing is in the territory.

The stable will seek to continue their winning sequence when they send seven raiders to Happy Valley, including talented but unpredictable Super Unicorn in the Racing Spirit Handicap (1.40pm) over a mile, and Youthful Spirits in the LONGINES Cup (2.10pm) over five furlongs.

Their best chance of success may come in the finale however, when KING LOTUS seeks to both defy a penalty and a step up in class in the Flying Handicap (3.50pm) over six furlongs.

The son of Royal Meeting impressed onlookers last month, after suffering a hefty bump just after the start, but still being able to thread his way through the opposition and win in convincing fashion over the course and distance.

That form reads well, especially when you consider he raced off top-weight but now carries 13 pounds less in the saddle.

With an inside gate in two an advantage, he should be ideally placed from the off and be in the perfect spot before delivering his challenge down the home straight.

The likes of Storming Dragon, Sovereign Fund, Akashvani and Mighty Commander are all obvious threats, especially the latter who is still improving and looks well-handicapped.

POINTERS

King Lotus 3.50pm Happy Valley