Loop Expands European Returns Capabilities with Sendcloud Integration

Loop, the leading commerce operations platform for Shopify brands, today announced the launch of Ship by Loop 2.0, an upgraded version of its integrated return shipping service that now includes Sendcloud, Europe’s leading shipping platform. The enhancement adds access to a wider range of ready-to-use UK and EU carriers, giving merchants more flexibility, lower rates and an even smoother return experience for shoppers.

Ship by Loop allows merchants to manage every aspect of their return shipments directly within the Loop platform, connecting their own carrier accounts or using Loop’s pre-discounted global rates. With the new Sendcloud integration, Loop merchants will gain access to an expanded carrier network across Europe, including leading couriers and locker services, all available without leaving Loop’s returns portal.

The enhancement also introduces QR code returns and InPost locker drop-offs, reducing the need for printed labels and supporting a more convenient, sustainable returns experience.

“With Ship by Loop 2.0, we’re making global returns logistics even simpler for brands,” said John-David Klausner, GM International at Loop. “Integrating Sendcloud directly into our platform means merchants can access top UK and EU carriers instantly, benefit from more competitive rates and deliver a frictionless experience that keeps customers coming back.”

By integrating Sendcloud alongside Loop’s previously existing shipping functionality, Ship by Loop now offers merchants the best of multiple shipping partners: Sendcloud’s rich European network and Loop’s existing strong coverage in North America. Merchants can rate-shop across multiple carriers to find the lowest-cost return shipping option for each order, achieving meaningful savings on every parcel while streamlining operations in one unified workflow.

“We’re excited to power Ship by Loop’s return shipping across Europe,” said Rob van den Heuvel, CEO at Sendcloud. “By combining Loop’s returns platform with Sendcloud’s carrier network, we’re removing complexity for merchants and making returns easier and more convenient for shoppers.”

The latest upgrade reflects Loop’s ongoing commitment to expanding its global shipping profile, enabling merchants to scale efficiently across regions while optimising reverse logistics and reducing operational overhead.

To learn more about how Ship by Loop 2.0 can help your brand simplify returns and save on international shipping, visit loopreturns.com/returns/logistics

About Loop

Loop is the industry’s leading commerce operations platform that empowers Shopify brands to streamline their entire customer journey, reduce friction, and maximize revenue. Its end-to-end approach integrates capabilities that help brands simplify their operations and delight customers, from initial orders to returns and exchanges. Offering features like Workflows, Instant Exchanges, Checkout+, and AI-powered tracking and visibility, Loop reduces costs, increases customer lifetime value, and retains revenue for more than 5,000 of the world’s most-loved Shopify brands. Loop has processed over 55 million returns and counting, and has helped merchants capture more than $2 billion in revenue over the past five years while delivering exceptional customer experiences. Learn more at www.loopreturns.com.

About Sendcloud

Sendcloud is the leading shipping platform that empowers e-commerce merchants to scale their shipping operations effortlessly and deliver a customer-first experience. Backed by Softbank and trusted by 35,000+ brands across Europe, Sendcloud has the vision to solve shipping globally.

