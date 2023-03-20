Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Looking for a property investment that combines city living with green space? CityGreens might be the perfect choice

Aerial view of the city of Birmingham

Now more than ever, finding a property investment opportunity in the best location and with the strongest prospects for future growth is crucial. While some investors prefer to go it alone, working with a property investment consultancy that stays one step ahead of the market and can guide you towards the optimum opportunity for your circumstances can make all the difference.

The award-winning team at BuyAssociation has a reputation for working with some of the country’s most renowned developers, and collaborating with investors, landlords and homeowners to help them find their next purchase. With a focus on up-and-coming markets, BuyAssociation hones in on the UK’s most promising locations to ensure the strongest returns.

One of the property investment consultancy’s key areas at the moment is Birmingham and the surrounding area. Demand for property in the city is sky-high at the moment, particularly for high-quality apartments, driven by the huge amount of regeneration and redevelopment prospects taking place there.

Birmingham’s position as the UK’s ‘second city’ after London is firmly established, and its vibrant city centre continues to attract growing numbers of young professionals and new businesses to the area. Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Deutsche Bank are just some of the major companies to have opened offices in Birmingham in recent years, with many more to follow.

The housing market in and around Birmingham has one of the strongest outlooks in the country, with one recent forecast predicting house prices in the city to rise by a cumulative 19.2% between 2023 and 2027 (source: JLL report), far exceeding the national average house price growth of 8.9% over the same period.

One particular project that’s been catching the eye of investors in recent months is CityGreens. Located a stone’s throw from the thriving Birmingham commuter town of Solihull (B26 postcode), which was the most searched postcode among homebuyers in the region last year, the site has everything an investor, homeowner or tenant could need.

Not only is the development within easy reach of Birmingham city centre, but it’s located right on the edge of the popular Sheldon Country Park, offering the perfect combination of green space and city living. This is what really sets the project apart, and how it coined its name, CityGreens. Over the past couple of years, achieving the optimum work-life balance has become more important than ever, and this is what you can have with an apartment in CityGreens.

Birmingham Airport is also within easy reach for international travel, while the upcoming arrival of HS2 – which will have a major interchange station in Solihull – is another string to add to the bow of the location of CityGreens. The high-speed rail line will cut journey times to London to just 38 minutes.

The project consists of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available finished to a high specification, including some with fantastic views of the park, which is rare for a site situated so close to Birmingham city centre.

When BuyAssociation launched Phase 1 of the project, it sold out in record time. Now, the property investment consultancy is bringing Phase 2 to market, and it’s already proving a huge hit among investors. With prices starting at a competitive £185,000, a low deposit requirement and zero ground rent, CityGreens is an ideal investment for homeowners and property investors alike.

Find out more