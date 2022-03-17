London’s top indexes jump ahead of Bank of England rate decision

Threadneedle Street is widely expected to lift rates 25 basis points at its announcement today, which would send borrowing costs to pre-pandemic levels of 0.75 per cent

London’s top indexes jumped this morning ahead of the Bank of England’s interest rate decision at midday today.

The capital’s premier FTSE 100 index edged 0.01 per cent higher to 7,292.74 points, while the domestically-focused FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, rose 0.22 per cent to 20,951.81 points.

A hike would also mark the third meeting in a row in which the Bank has sent rates higher in a sign that it is switching policy from supporting the British economy through the Covid-19 crisis to taming runaway inflation.

The cost of living is already running at a 30 year high of 5.5 per cent, but it is expected to trend much higher, driven by soaring energy prices triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war.

Industrial mega caps, which represent a large share of the FTSE 100, were the best performers, largely driven by concerns about a slowdown in the Chinese economy easing after Beijing policymakers indicated they will launch a set of measures to support markets.

Miners Rio Tinto, Fresnillo and Antofagasta were all among the biggest risers.

Oil giants Shell and BP climbed over 1.2 per cent.

Industrial firms are likely to benefit from China supporting its economy as it is an enormous consumer of commodities.

The pound gained ground on the greenback, strengthening 0.24 per cent to buy $1.3177.