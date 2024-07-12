London’s latest luxury hotel and club set for former royal residence

Cambridge House is the former In and Out Military Club and is located at 94 Piccadilly. It is also expected to open next year.

A historic landmark in London’s Mayfair, which used to be a royal residence, is set to open as a new luxury hotel next year, it has been confirmed.

Cambridge House, a grade I-listed, 18th-century property, is being converted by Auberge Resorts Collection and is expected to have 102 bedrooms when it opens in late 2025.

When complete, the hotel will include a Roman bathhouse-inspired wellness area over two floors, a relaxation area with a fire pit, a private members club as well as a number of restaurants.

The hotel will be the first UK site for Auberge Resorts after being appointed to the project by Reuben Brothers.

The hotel is part of Reuben Brothers’ £1bn regeneration of 1.3 acres of the Piccadilly Estate.

The project also includes the residential development of One Carrington and Shepherd Market.

‘An exciting step forward’

Auberge Resorts’ chairman Dan Friedkin said: “Reuben Brothers’ vision for Cambridge House is incredibly inspiring and we are honoured to have been chosen to usher this uniquely British property into its next chapter as a luxury hotel.

“Adding such an iconic Mayfair destination to our growing portfolio is also an exciting step forward in our focused expansion into Europe.”

Cambridge House, a Palladian-style townhouse, was commissioned by the second Earl of Egremont in 1756.

The building hosted Queen Victoria, served as Lord Palmerston’s proxy No.10 when he was Prime Minister, home to the Duke of Cambridge and Lord Cholmondeley.

A hotel ‘that London has not seen before’

Reuben Brothers principal Jamie Reuben added: “Cambridge House is one of the most exciting projects my family and I have ever brought to fruition,” said Jamie Reuben, principal, Reuben Brothers.

“Our vision for this special property is not just to offer a new destination, but a new level of hospitality and something that London has not seen before.

“We chose Auberge Resorts Collection for the brand’s unrivalled spirit of intention – to provide a distinct and unparalleled luxury hospitality experience.”

Auberge Resorts Collection is owned by Friedkin Group, a privately held consortium of automotive, hospitality, entertainment, sports and adventure companies.

They include Gulf States Toyota, GSFSGroup, US AutoLogistics, Ascent Automotive Group, Auberge Resorts Collection, AS Roma, Imperative Entertainment, 30west, Neon, Diamond Creek Golf Club, Congaree and Legendary Expeditions.

Reuben Brothers is a real estate investor and developer as well as operating in private equity, debt financing and venture capital.

Its key investments include Admiralty Arch in London, Hotel La Palma in Capri, The Surrey, A Corinthia Hotel in New York and Century Plaza in Los Angeles.