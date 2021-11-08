London's Argentex proposes interim dividend as revenue climbs a third

Foreign exchange firm Argentex has proposed an interim dividend of 75p per share as its revenue climbs to record levels.

The London-based company had revenue jump more than 30 per cent in the six months to 30 September, according to its interim financials.

Argentex boasted a highly cash generative first half with 79 per cent of revenue converting to cash in three months or less.

“As confidence returns in the aftermath of the pandemic, we’re delivering across all of our key performance metrics, enabled by our robust model and tireless approach to risk management,” CEO and co-founder Harry Adams said.

“We remain confident in our future and long-term strategy to deliver on our ambitious growth plans, and we are well placed to capitalise on the significant opportunities that lie ahead.”

More to follow.