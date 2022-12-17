Londoners evacuated from homes after burst mains bring deluge

People have been evacuated from their flooded homes after two water mains burst in north London.

About 60 firefighters were called to Belsize Road in Camden in the early hours of this morning, after dozens of homes were deluged with over 50cm (1.6ft) of water.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said 24 people have been led to safety, with a rest hub set up at Swiss Cottage Library.

Thames Water apologised after multiple postcodes were subsequently left without water – including NW2, NW6, NW8 and NW10.

Twenty people were rescued from basement flats and three adults and a child from properties.

LFB announced crews would remain at the scene of the flooding for a number of hours and that significant road closures remained in place.

It said one main had been isolated but a smaller main was still leaking.

Crews advised people to avoid the area.