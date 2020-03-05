London Tube delays caused by faulty trains on the rise

The amount of Tube delays caused by faulty trains has risen by almost a third in just two years, according to new figures.

Between 2016-17 and 2018-19, the number of delays on the London Underground due to mechanical issues with the trains shot up from 3,806 to 5,040 – a 32 per cent increase.

More than a third of these were on the Central line alone, however the Piccadilly, District, and Hammersmith and City lines have experienced the largest increases since 2016.

Transport for London (TfL) announced its “Deep Tube upgrade programme” last year, which will see new models on some of these lines, however the first trains won’t be seen until 2024.

Conservative London Assembly Keith Prince said London’s transport system was “creaking at the seams”.

“It is hardly a surprise that our transport network is beset with these terrible passenger delays,” he said.

“Sadiq Khan’s profligacy has blown a massive black hole in the TfL budget which has resulted in the abandonment of a whole host of essential infrastructure upgrades.”

The new numbers come just weeks after City Hall figures revealed that commuter complaints against TfL had hit an all-time high.

Figures last year also showed that the four busiest Tube lines – Northern, Jubilee, Central and Victoria – run at over 100 per cent capacity at peak hour times.

This has happened on a backdrop of increasing debt for TfL, which has now hit £11bn.

Many have been quick to blame Khan’s freeze on single journey fares since 2016 on TfL’s yearly financial losses.

However, the mayor points to a £700m yearly reduction in government funding and mounting losses on bus journeys.

A spokesperson for Khan said: “London has one of the best public transport systems in the world and the Mayor is continuing to invest record amounts in modernising our city’s Tube network to boost reliability.

“This includes £380m investment in improving the Central line fleet alone, along with the introduction of new trains on the Piccadilly line, and upgrading the Bakerloo line fleet ahead of plans to introduce replacement trains.

“London needs the government to commit to long-term investment in the Underground in its upcoming spending review to enable future critical upgrades.”