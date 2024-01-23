London Southend Airport owner’s shares slump after demand to repay £200m loan early

London Southend Airport is currently in the process of being sold.

Shares in the owner of London Southend Airport have slumped by over 40 per cent after a new demand to repay a near-£200m loan early was revealed,

Widnes-headquartered aviation and renewables group Esken, which is currently undergoing a winding-down process, has confirmed fresh claims that it breached a convertible loan agreement for the airport (LSA).

The group, which has already sold all its divisions and is currently in the process of divesting the airport as well, said it would be “value destructive” for all parties if it was forced to repay the money early. The convertible loan has a maturity date of August 2028.

The claims come after Esken revealed Carlyle Global Infrastructure Fund (CGI) had previously alleged a technical breach by the airport regarding the convertible loan agreement last September.

However, the airport has now received another notification that CGI is alleging a number of further breaches by LSA and that an acceleration notice has been issued demanding repayment of the loan in the amount of £193.75m by February 16, 2024.

In response, Esken said there had not been any payment defaults by the airport and that LSA’s cash flow has been in line with expectations.

Following the announcement, shares in Esken fell by more than 40 per cent to 0.50p.

In a statement issued to the London Stock Exchange, Esken said: “Esken believes that any such acceleration would have significant adverse implications for LSA, the group and the exchangeable bondholders as it would be value destructive for all stakeholders, including CGI itself.

“Esken is disappointed that CGI has chosen to take this action based on purported technical defaults, as Esken had viewed CGI as a long-term partner in the continued development of the airport. Esken and LSA will be engaging with CGI to resolve the present issues.”

The firm added: “LSA is an attractive strategic airport asset in the medium term as aviation markets and the airport continues to recover from the unprecedented effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The board of Esken believes that there is considerable value in the LSA business and continues to support its liquidity needs in line with the recovery plan. As a result, LSA continues to meet its obligations as they fall due.

“As previously announced, Esken is making good progress in addressing the maturity and terms of the exchangeable bond and towards the sale of its non-core assets.”

Esken noted that the firm seeking a new owner for LSA will be its focus, “with a view to crystallising shareholder value through securing the right long-term partner, which recognises the inherent strategic opportunity and is best placed to support future growth”.

“A successful outcome to the sale process would in any event repay the convertible loan instrument ahead of its maturity date,” Esken continued.