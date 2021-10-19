London Science Museum agrees coal producer sponsorship

London’s Science Museum has pushed ahead with plans to pursue sponsorships from oil and gas companies.

The institution has struck a deal with a subsidiary of Adani Group, which has coal mining operations in India, Indonesia and Australia.

The group’s wind and solar energy arm Adani Green Energy will be the title sponsor of the museum group’s new “Energy Revolution” gallery.

The gallery is set to open in 2023.

The announcement comes two weeks before the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

Global leaders are pushing to roll back the use of coal ahead of the event.

Alok Sharma, COP26 president wants the G20 nations to commit to the 1.5-degree limit on global temperature rises signed off in the Paris Agreement.

It also follows the director of the Science Museum group defending its corporate policies to staff earlier this year.

Sir Ian Blatchford told the museum’s 1,300 staff that oil and gas companies have the “capital, geography, people and logistics to find the solutions”.

He argued that “demonising them is seriously unproductive.”