London pub David Beckham and Guy Ritchie ‘failed’ to run reopens with stylish refit

The London pub formerly owned by David Beckham reopens with stylish refit

A Notting Hill pub formerly owned by David Beckham and Guy Ritchie reopens on 1 November with a new look – and an owner who thinks he can make a success where Becks couldn’t.

Publicans Jack and Poppy Greenall say they want to bring “an important landmark of hospitality back to life” following David Beckham and Guy Ritchie’s ownership. Press material for the new refitted pub mentions those former owners “failed in their tenancy with the pub.”

“Our vision is to reinstate the Walmer Castle as a central part of the community,” Jack and Poppy Greenall told City A.M.

In 2018 David Beckham and Guy Ritchie purchased the pub but in March 2022 it was quietly taken over by hospitality entrepreneur Piers Adams, as reported by Hot Dinners.

It’s not clear why David Beckham pulled out of pulling pints, nor Guy Ritchie, who also owned The Punchbowl in Mayfair until 2013. Following their ownership the pub was briefly turned into a Scottish restaurant but that also shut down after a brief run.

The food will focus on provenance, with Ginger Pig and Flying Fish produce, and drinks largely sourced from independent brands like Rothhaus, Harbour Brewing and Sassy Cider.

The pub now hopes to honour the history of the building, which dates back to 1845. Owners hope the venue becomes a community pub, and it will also cater to events with private spaces for hire. The refit has been managed by Isabella Worsley Ltd, a West London design studio, and incorporates historical features.

Rupert Bevan, a local furniture maker, has designed the bartop, and drawings and paintings are championing British artists. There will also be an cultural event series, with events and talks focusing on topics like conservation, horticulture, design, art and literature.

Jack and Poppy Greenall told City A.M.: “We were really excited to take on the Walmer Castle. It is a beautiful building with a rich and storied history that we felt passionate about upholding. We have kept the historic features of the building, but we’ve managed to make it a modern operation with a fantastic kitchen and bar serving top quality produce, and timeless interiors working with designer Isabella Worsley.

“While we have modernised parts of the building and given it a refresh, we wanted to make sure that the essence of a traditional pub was retained – a warm, friendly place that is welcome to all.”

City A.M. approached representatives for David Beckham and Guy Ritchie for comment

Visit the Walmer Castle website for more information; the pub opens on 1 November

Read more: David Beckham opens London’s new flagship Maserati showroom