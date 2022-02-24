Beckham snags stake in Authentic Brands Group in ‘next chapter’ for footballer’s brand

David Beckham has branched out his investments into entertainment, becoming a shareholder of Authentic Brands Group’s (ABG) celebrated athletes and sports portfolio.

The famous footballer, known for his diverse portfolio of cannabis companies and electric vehicle startups, has strategic partnerships with Adidas, Tudor, Maserati, EA Sports, Sands and Diageo.

The deal means Beckham will join his management team in growing the David Beckham brand, joining the likes of Muhammad Ali, Shaquille O’Neal and Sports Illustrated under ABG’s wing.

“David is a superstar talent with an incredible global brand reach and a highly influential presence,” said Jamie Salter, founder, chairman and CEO of ABG.

“David and his team have built an enterprise that spans sports, entertainment, lifestyle and luxury, and we see significant opportunities to scale his brand and expand it into new verticals.”

Under the deal, London-headquartered ABG will also become the largest shareholder in Studio 99, a production studio co-founded by Beckham in 2019.

The studio has a number of documentary series in development and production for platforms such as Netflix and Disney+.

Beckham added: “Our shared vision makes ABG the ideal strategic partner to help unlock the full potential of my brand and business. I’m incredibly grateful for the support I have received in my business career and proud of what our team has achieved.

“I’m excited for the next chapter.”