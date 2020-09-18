London New Year's Eve fireworks display cancelled due to Covid-19

London’s annual New Year’s Eve firework display has been cancelled, the mayor of London has confirmed.

Sadiq Khan this morning revealed that the show and countdown, which is held each year by the River Thames, could not go ahead due to safety concerns during the coronavirus pandemic.

“There will not be fireworks at New Year’s Eve this year, like in previous years,” Khan told LBC.

He said that officials were working on plans for an event that Londoners can “enjoy in the comfort and safety of their living rooms”.

Plans for the stay-at-home celebrations will be unveiled shortly, he said.

“We can’t afford to lose that slot because New Year’s Eve is a really great opportunity for the rest of the world to see how wonderful our city is,” Khan said.

“Particularly during a recession we need to continue investment in our city and people coming to London.”

