London markets dip as retailers give up this week’s gains

The capital’s premier FTSE 100 index dipped 0.21 per cent to 7,535.99 points, while the domestically-focused FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned to the health of the UK economy, fell 0.25 per cent to 22,989.07 points

Britain’s biggest retailers have been on a tear this week after a string of upbeat data revealed they had posted a robust strong Christmas trading period.

Fashion retailers Next and JD Sports have been among the best performers on the FTSE 100 this week, driven by investors taking kindly to positive trading updates.

Meanwhile, Sainbury’s reaped the rewards of consumers splashing on luxury food items ahead of Christmas, sending its shares upwards.

However, retailers dragged the capital’s premier index down this morning. Next was the worst performer, slipping 3.57 per cent, while JD Sports lost 2.7 per cent.

On the FTSE 250, Marks and Spencer was a downer, tumbling over 5.4 per cent despite also getting in on the strong trading update action.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: “The retail sector, so far at least, seems to have done well despite Omicron, although the likes of Marks & Spencer and the supermarkets are potential beneficiaries of the fact that, with Christmas parties cancelled, more of us were entertaining at home and treating ourselves to extras like sparkling wine and posh snacks.”

The pound continued to rally against the dollar, strengthening 0.26 per cent to buy $1.3737.