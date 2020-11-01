London lockdown: What the Government's new rules mean for you

Prime Minister Boris Johnson last night set the scene for a second London lockdown, with the Government’s new restrictions likely to be in place from Thursday.
Johnson, who earlier resisted calls for a nationwide strengthening of restrictions to curb surging coronavirus cases, last night reiterated the Government’s “stay at home” messaging from the first lockdown.
There are differences between the first UK-wide lockdown of the Spring and what will likely come into effect from Thursday.
So what do the new restrictions mean for Londoners?
- Stay at home: In a bid to cut person-to-person interaction (and, therefore, virus transmission) people across London and the rest of England are being urged to stay at home.
- Work from home: Unless you cannot do your job from your home, such as in construction.
- All non-essential retail to close: Supermarkets will stay open and the Prime Minister warned there is no need to panic-buy.
- Pubs, bars and restaurants to close: Outlets can operate delivery and takeaway options, but not for takeaway alcohol.
- Leisure and personal care businesses will close. This includes, gyms, swimming pools, cinemas and beauty salons.
- Schools and universities in the capital will stay open.
- Meeting indoors will not be allowed, but you can meet one other person from another household outside publicly.
- Business trips will be allowed but all other overnight stays and holidays will not be allowed.
- Non-essential travel banned, whether private or public transport.
- Unlimited outdoor exercise: Unlike the first lockdown, Londoners will not be limited to once-a-day exercise.
