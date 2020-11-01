London lockdown: What the Government's new rules mean for you

Prime Minister Boris Johnson last night set the scene for a second London lockdown, with the Government’s new restrictions likely to be in place from Thursday.

Johnson, who earlier resisted calls for a nationwide strengthening of restrictions to curb surging coronavirus cases, last night reiterated the Government’s “stay at home” messaging from the first lockdown.

There are differences between the first UK-wide lockdown of the Spring and what will likely come into effect from Thursday.

So what do the new restrictions mean for Londoners?

Stay at home: In a bid to cut person-to-person interaction (and, therefore, virus transmission) people across London and the rest of England are being urged to stay at home.

Work from home: Unless you cannot do your job from your home, such as in construction.

All non-essential retail to close: Supermarkets will stay open and the Prime Minister warned there is no need to panic-buy.

Pubs, bars and restaurants to close: Outlets can operate delivery and takeaway options, but not for takeaway alcohol.

Leisure and personal care businesses will close. This includes, gyms, swimming pools, cinemas and beauty salons.

Schools and universities in the capital will stay open.

Meeting indoors will not be allowed, but you can meet one other person from another household outside publicly.

Business trips will be allowed but all other overnight stays and holidays will not be allowed.

Non-essential travel banned, whether private or public transport.

Unlimited outdoor exercise: Unlike the first lockdown, Londoners will not be limited to once-a-day exercise.

