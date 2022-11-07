DX bets big on express delivery as logistics firm plans eight new depots across UK

London-listed logistics firm DX has announced plans for a range of new depots across the UK, as the company is aggressively pushing into express delivery.

DX confirmed this morning plans to set up eight depots over the next financial year, with the company in its second year of a £20m to £25m group-wide investment programme.

In a first move, a new parcel depots is planned in Essex, which forms part of expansion plans into express delivery.

The company, which operates across parcel freight, secure courier, 2-Man and logistics services, is expected to open the depot between now and July 2023.

Martin Illidge, managing director of DX Express, said in a statement: “The new depot in Basildon is the first of eight new DX Express sites planned for this financial year. They will help to support the continuing growth of our Parcels service, with the new site reinforcing our presence in Essex.

“An important element in growing our Parcels operation has been our model of providing a high-quality, more localised and personal service, and we look forward to further expansion, which the Group is supporting with significant new investment.”