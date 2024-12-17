London law firm DAC Beachcroft to launch in US

The New York Stock Exchange (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

London-based law firm DAC Beachcroft is set to launch into the US with offices planned in New York and Los Angeles as the push for English firms to go stateside continues.

The law firm, known for its work in the insurance sector, is set to bring insurance-focused teams from two different US law firms to open its two new offices in January 2025.

The firm will have partners George Vogrin and Mike Frimet join from the insurance boutique firm Vogrin & Frimet. In addition, partners Lawrence Klein and Gilbert Lee join from one of the oldest US law firms, Robinson+Cole.

Commenting on the launch, DAC Beachcroft’s managing partner, David Pollitt stated: “Being able to establish operations in the thriving US legal market not only satisfies a key client demand within our insurance practice, but also gives potential for our clients across other areas of our business to benefit from our presence in the US market.”

“Having such an experienced, high-quality and substantial initial team on board in the US is a statement of our intent to be the adviser of choice for the global insurance industry,” added Gustavo Blanco, DACB’s head of international business.

The firm has been undertaking its sector and expansion strategy, with recent turnover revealing a steady growth of £326.5m, with its “more cash and less debt” focus.

In addition to these new offices, the firm launched in Hong Kong in September and in Peru in May.

This announcement comes on the back of the trend of UK-based law firms rushing to establish in the US market.

Back in May, the highly anticipated merger of A&O Shearman went live, which provided Allen & Overy (A&O) an automatic foothold in the US market. Just last month, Australian-British Herbert Smith Freehills (HSF) announced its planned merger with US law firm Kramer Levin to create a £1.6bn “global legal powerhouse”.