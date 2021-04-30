London IPO: Darktrace shares surge nearly 40 per cent on market debut

Shares in UK tech darling Darktrace soared on their London debut, opening up 38 per cent higher than their initial listing price, in an IPO that valued the company at £1.7bn

Darktrace this morning said shares were priced at 250p in its London IPO, the midpoint of the range. But upon the opening bell shares traded hands at 350p.

Read more: Cyber firm Darktrace confirms plans for London float in early May

Earlier reports estimated the company’s market capitalisation could reach as high as £4bn.

The float is only around 10 per cent of the company, and existing shareholders are expected to cash in around £21m worth of stock.

Poppy Gustafsson, CEO of Darktrace, said:” Our company is deeply rooted in the UK’s tradition of scientific and mathematic research so we are especially proud to be listing on the London Stock Exchange.

“To our world-class inventors at our R&D centre in Cambridge, today is really about celebrating you. Not only have you created a fundamental technology that 4,700 organizations now rely on to help them tackle novel and advanced cyber-threats, but you remain committed to innovation, pushing the envelope and shaping the world with your ideas.

“Today is just the beginning.”

Earlier this month the firm said its revenue had surged to almost $200m during the pandemic.

If momentum can stay with Darktrace it’ll mean it has helped to reinvigorate investor appetite for tech floats in the capital after Deliveroo’s disastrous debut last month.

Darktrace, founded in 2013 and led by Poppy Gustafsson, has profited from higher demand for its services due to the shift to home working throughout the Covid crisis.

Read more: Darktrace appoints former BT boss to board ahead of £4bn float