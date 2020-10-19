London hospitality industry marches on parliament - live updates

Members of the London and UK hospitality industry are staging a protest on Parliament Square, urging the government to revise its policies relating to hospitality venues.

Reporter Poppy Wood is down in Westminster: follow live updates and responses here.

Update 10:50 – Rachel Harty, organiser of the protest, told City A.M that the government should “if necessary close places down and provide the necessary support those businesses need rather than forcing them to stay open without any help”.

“The hospitality industry has been incredibly cooperative, in doing everything the government’s asked them to do by creating these highly controlled environments,” she added, noting new restrictions [such as] social distancing between tables, the 10pm curfewand a ban on mixing between households indoors.

“A lot of places are stuck in limbo right now, and they need to either be able to stay open with the previous restrictions or they should be closed down and given financial support.”

Source: Poppy Wood

Harty added that fresh restrictions imposed on the capital over the weekend mean London’s hospitality industry will be particularly damaged by a second wave of coronavirus.

“London is in this sort of no man’s land right now,” she said, adding that chancellor Rishi Sunak’s suggestion that workers in industries considered unviable should retrain was “horrifying”.

“I just think it’s nonsensical. The hospitality industry is one of the best things about this country and brings millions of tourists every single year,” she said.

“Today we’re urging [the government] to base policy on facts and science. Things like the 10pm curfew seem completely arbitrary and will wipe out a whole sector”.

Update 10:24 – “We are here to demonstrate and demand more support for hospitality” explains Jan Konetzki, sommelier at Four Seasons.

Jan Konetzki (source: @Caterertweets)

Update 10:11 – as protesters and media make their way down to Parliament Square, London mayor Sadiq Khan just released this statement:

“I support those from across our hospitality sector protesting today deeply anxious about their future.

“The huge failures in the test and trace system have meant that further COVID restrictions are now necessary, but our bars, restaurants and other venues must now get the extra financial support they need urgently to stay afloat. Sadiq Khan

“The 80 per cent furlough scheme was a lifeline for many businesses at the start of the pandemic, and it is this level of support London’s hospitality sector now needs to prevent further widespread unemployment and ensure this world-leading sector can return to business when the virus is under control.”

“Until the government gets a grip on this virus, ministers have an obligation to give businesses the support they need to survive while restrictions remain in place.”