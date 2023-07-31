London expansion picks up pace for Spanish bank Alantra as series of hires give boost to the City

Alantra’s new office at 25 Cannon Street

Spanish investment bank Alantra has made a series of new hires in the year so far as its push into the London market picks up the pace.

So far this year it has brought in Graham Nicoll from Barclays to lead its Midlands team while Sulaiman Bosha has joined from Crito Capital as a managing director responsible for alternative asset management.

Alantra’s financial institutions group, a group of bankers who provide advice to clients, also hired Adrian Hobcroft as a new director. In total it has made 10 new additions, bringing its total number of staff to around 150 members of staff.

City AM understands Alantra is also hoping to expand its existing energy team over the coming years in order to capitalise on growth in the sector..

“We aim to continue to develop our London franchise and are looking for talented professionals that can contribute to our journey towards a more specialised offering,” the bank said.

Alantra, established back in 2001, is a Spanish mid-market investment bank with operations in 22 countries around the world.

Alantra first entered the UK market over a decade ago after acquiring a stake in Singer Capital Markets.

Despite Brexit, it has continued to invest in London with the acquisition of Corporate Finance in 2017 as well as the incorporation of KPMG’s Portfolio Solutions Group in 2018.

The Madrid-headquartered bank opened a new office in London earlier this year, with it acting as its new investment banking headquarters.

Alantra’s investment banking boss, Miguel Hernandez, and the co-chair of investment banking, Andy Currie, will both be based there.

Alantra said “London has many structural advantages, such as being the home to many of the most relevant private equity funds and institutional investors investing in Europe and being a key hub for top industry talent.

“Despite its recent headwinds, the City will continue to be a global financial centre,” it said.