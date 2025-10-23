London Docklands might get a new 820-home development

A new 820-home planning application in the Docklands has been submitted in what could be a major housebuilding scheme for the capital.

The 54-storey scheme, submitted by Areli Developments, would occupy 77 Marsh Wall in Canary Wharf.

Rob Tincknell, founder and CEO at Areli, said it would be a “landmark building… for all types of tenants, at rates affordable for every resident.”

“In addition to providing a range of tenure offers for different occupants, we are importantly delivering a crucial number of affordable homes to support Tower Hamlets Council’s increasing need,” he added.

Tower Hamlets is the fastest-growing local authority in the UK, with the borough’s population projected to rise from 323,854 in 2022 to 389,845 by 2032.

It has a major housing crisis, with 28,852 households on the housing waiting list, 13,209 in overcrowded conditions and 3,220 in temporary accommodation.

The council’s issues mirror wider problems with housing delivery in London; less than 5,000 of the pledged 88,000 starts are expected in the capital in 2025 as regulatory issues bite the sector.

A CGI rendering of the development. Photo credit: Patel Taylor

A ‘unique scheme’

Areli’s application, which is set to be determined in the first half of 2026, would deliver these 238 flexible living units, 195 Build to Rent units and 266 apart-hotel units.

The ground floor offers new retail units, restaurants and cafes, with the development as a whole promising around 7,000 sq ft of commercial and community space for both residents and visitors.

Pankaj Patel MBE, director at architects Patel Taylor, said the design “maximises the potential of the site’s prominent location in Canary Wharf to deliver a truly unique scheme”.

“[The scheme] creates a vibrant destination in this part of Canary Wharf that currently does not exist,” Patel said.

Patel Taylor’s previous projects include Battersea Power Station Phase 4a, Lombard Wharf and White City Living.

Areli is currently working on a range of projects, including a mixed-use development project in Chiswick, an office site in Hounslow and a residential tower in East London.