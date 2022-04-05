London City Airport crowns March as most successful month since Covid start

London City Airport today crowned March as its most successful month since the pandemic’s start.

The airport reported that 189,000 passengers passed through its gates last month – 54 per cent up on February levels.

While 31 March was its busiest day with more than 10,000 passengers, the airport said it was gearing up to an extremely busy Easter period, with more than 100,000 passengers expected over a two-week period.

“Our performance has given us greater optimism for 2022 and it is clear we have an important role to play for London, both in terms of facilitating business recovery and, increasingly, inbound and outbound tourism,” said chief executive Robert Sinclair.

“Travel thrives on consistency of rules, and we hope key markets around Europe can align with the processes we have here in the UK as soon as possible.”

Over the last month several services restarted after a Covid-induced two-year hiatus, including British Airways’ (BA) routes to Rotterdam and Nice.

New services such as BA flights to Milan Malpensa and routes to Milan Linate operated by Italian carrier ITA were also introduced.

Passenger numbers have continued to grow since the end of all UK travel restrictions. Just last week, the hub reported its fourth consecutive week of growth since the beginning of the pandemic, City A.M. reported.

passenger numbers have gone up 40 per cent on February’s levels, while business travel has reached 2019 figures – representing a 46 per cent of all journeys.

“The UK Government’s removal of all remaining travel restrictions, including the complicated Passenger Locator Form and all testing requirements, is hugely welcome news for our passengers and will make travel easier again,” London City’s head of aviation Anne Doyere said on 21 March.