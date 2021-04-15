London businesses demand return of the Night Tube amid delay until 2022

London businesses have demanded the resumption of the Night Tube after Transport for London (TfL) said earlier this week the service will not return until at least 2022.

Andy Byford, the transport commissioner for London, said London’s struggling transport body lacked the resources to reinstate all-night Friday and Saturday services on the Victoria, Jubilee, Central, Northern, Piccadilly and Overground lines.

The Night Tube was first suspended on 20 March last year at the outbreak of the pandemic, with plans to restart this spring.

However, Byford told the Evening Standard the service is unlikely to resume until at least 2022, with potential delays running well into next year.

“We need the personnel to keep the day services going and frankly there isn’t the demand for it, so there are no immediate plans to restore the Night Tube within a year, and certainly not before 2022,” he said.

The news incensed businesses in the night time economy, which have seen the bulk of venues shuttered for more than a year during the pandemic.

Michael Kill, chief executive of the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA), said the decision would prove “catastrophic” for London businesses.

“The Night Tube is fundamental to the operation of the night time economy in London,” he said. “The suggestion of this service not returning until 2022 will be catastrophic to the sector and will without doubt leave many frustrated given the volume of customers expected over the next few months.”

Nightclubs in England are not due to reopen until 21 June at the earliest under the Prime Minister’s roadmap for leaving lockdown. By that time, almost all clubs in the country will have been closed for 15 months.

A report published earlier this year by the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for the Night Time Economy found that UK nightclubs have been forced to make 51 per cent of their staff redundant since last year.

Casinos, which have also remained shuttered since restrictions were first introduced last March, will be allowed to reopen from 17 May at the earliest.

Boris Johnson has said on-the-door lateral flow tests will provide the key for allowing “the toughest parts of the economy to reopen” in the final stage of lifting lockdown measures.

The government is also reviewing whether to introduce vaccine passports for entry to clubs, pubs and restaurants once the majority of the UK population has been vaccinated.

Simon Thomas, chief executive of The Hippodrome Casino in London’s Leicester Square, said the decision not to resume the Night Tube alongside the easing of lockdown measures was “nonsense”.

“The Night Tube was brought in to support the progressive 24-hour ambitions of London, and it’s more essential now than ever before,” he said.

Thomas urged TfL to “stop putting hurdles in the way of a true West End recovery and face facts”.

“We need a reliable transport infrastructure that serves all audiences. People want to experience everything London has to offer and support the recovery of thousands of night time businesses,” he added.

TfL’s finances have been crippled by a plummet in footfall during the pandemic. Revenue slumped more than 90 per cent last March during England’s first national lockdown.

London’s transport network is more vulnerable to a fall in journey numbers compared with New York, Paris and others because of its dependency on fare income.

Over 70 per cent of TfL’s costs typically come from fares, compared to just 35 per cent in New York and Paris, which fund services through local taxes and central government budgets.

The transport body last month squeezed out its third government bailout in the past year, ensuring that services will be able to continue running until at least 18 May.

TfL’s previous £1.7bn bailout handed out by the government November was set to run out at the end of March.

Byford said that “securing the whole network is more important than keeping the Night Tube going.”