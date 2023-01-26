London bus strikes suspended today: But which routes will be affected next week?

(Getty Images)

London bus strikes have been suspended at the last minute, restoring public transport to around 70 routes around south and west London.

The strikes affecting Abellio services in the city were planned to last from the 25 January to 26 January, with full service returning by 6am on the 27 January.

It would have been the 21st day of strikes for Abellio drivers in the two months since the union launched its campaign in late November.

Strike action affecting London buses is expected to go ahead between 1 February and 3 February.

London bus routes affected on 1-3 February

Day routes

3, 27, 45, 63, 68, 109, 130, 156, 195, 196, 201, 207, 267, 270, 278, 315, 322, 350, 367, 381, 407, 415, 427, 433, 464, 482, 490, 969, C10, E5, E7, E10, E11, H20, H25, H28, H26, P5, P13, R68, R70, S4, U5, U7, U9

(Route 481 will run, but only from 7:30 to 8:00 and 15:00 to 16:00 on weekdays).

24-hour routes

24, 111, 159, 285, 344, 345

Night routes

N3, N27, N63, N68, N109, N207, N381

School routes

671

Abellio drivers, represented by Unite, are striking over what they say are “unacceptable” pay offers in the face of massive profits for the company.

TFL has said “we will aim to run as many services as possible, but we expect disruption”.

The strikes won’t just hamper travel plans for would-be bus passengers, they’ll also strain capacity on tube and overground services, causing delays and city-wide disruption.