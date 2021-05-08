London Assembly election results: Labour set to take the most seats

Labour are set to be the biggest party in the London Assembly, with the party on track to win at least 12 of the 25 seats in the 2021 election.

From the constituencies that have announced results, Labour have won four and the Conservatives have won three seats.

Labour leads in five of the seven other constituencies still counting.

The assembly, which is tasked with holding the mayor of London to account, is made up of 14 members elected directly on a constituency basis and another 11 that are selected through a London-wide vote.

People vote for parties on the London-wide list and parties are then awarded a proportionate amount of seats depending on the share of the vote they get.

In the London-wide vote, Labour lead with 38 per cent followed by the Tories on 31 per cent, the Green Party on 12 per cent and the Liberal Democrats on 6 per cent.

For comparison, Labour won 40 per cent of the vote in 2016 and were given an additional three seats, while the Tories won 29 per cent of the vote and also got three seats.

Constituency-by-constituency

Labour candidates have been elected to the assembly in the constituencies of Brent & Harrow, Ealing & Hillingdon, Lambeth & Southwark and North East.

Labour are also on track to win in Barnet & Camden, City & East, Enfield & Haringey, Greewnich & Lewisham and Merton & Wandsworth, however the counting is not completed in these constituencies.

Conservative candidates have been elected to the assembly in the constituencies of Bexley & Bromley, Havering & Redbridge and West Central.

They will likely also win in Croydon & Sutton and the South West.

Why does the London Assembly matter?

The London Assembly’s most significant power is the ability to amend or block a mayor of London’s £18bn annual Budget.

The assembly can block or change a mayor’s Budget if two-thirds of members vote in favour.

The London Assembly does not have the power to propose or vote on any other mayor of London policy decisions.

Its main role throughout the year is holding the mayor to account through a monthly Mayor’s Question Time and by scrutinising mayoral policies in different committees.