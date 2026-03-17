Logile Appoints James Freshwater to Drive Expansion and Transform Retail Workforce Operations Across UK & EMEA

Logile, Inc., a global leader in AI-powered Connected Workforce solutions, today announced the appointment of James Freshwater as its new leader in the UK and EMEA. In his role as Vice President–UK, EMEA & International, Freshwater will lead Logile’s regional strategy to help retailers improve operational efficiency, frontline engagement, and measurable business outcomes.

Freshwater brings deep experience in retail operations, workforce management, and enterprise SaaS. Across leadership roles in fintech, GovTech, and workforce management, including Workplace Systems and WorkForce Software, he has built and scaled go-to-market teams, led enterprise customer programmes, and partnered with retailers globally to improve planning, execution, and measurable operational performance across multiple regions.

His appointment signals Logile’s commitment to building a robust foundation and scalable growth strategy across the region, supported by local leadership, in-country resources, and initiatives that strengthen retailer communities.

“Logile sits at the crossroads of retail execution and real results,” said Freshwater. “I’m energised and excited by the opportunity to help retailers rethink how they plan and deploy their teams, so every shift, task, and forecast drives performance. The opportunity is clear: turn insight into action, make operations predictable, improve production, reduce waste, and give teams the clarity and confidence to deliver their best every day.”

The appointment comes at a time when UK retailers are facing rising wage costs, tighter compliance requirements, and increasing expectations from both customers and frontline teams. Logile’s 2025 UK Labour Planning & Optimisation Report found that 84% of frontline associates report lost sales due to poor staffing or rota planning, while 59% report being short-staffed at peak times and 68% report being overstaffed during quieter periods.

Logile is gaining traction and growth in the region with notable organisations. AF Blakemore, one of the UK’s largest privately owned family businesses operating more than 240 SPAR stores, recently adopted Logile’s Labour Planning suite to standardise workforce management and align labour to business metrics. The company also recently collaborated with FrontlineXP, a UK-based consultancy, to translate productivity plans into measurable store-level results, helping retailers connect forecasts, labour models, and execution in real-world operations.

“James brings a rare combination of deep retail expertise, SaaS leadership, and proven execution discipline,” said Ross Connally, Logile’s Chief Commercial Officer. “His vision and experience will enable Logile to strengthen customer partnerships, accelerate adoption of our platform, and deliver measurable, repeatable results across the region. With his leadership, we are poised to drive greater operational impact, elevate productivity, and help retailers turn insight into action.”

About Logile

Logile helps retailers run great stores with confidence. As a global leader in AI-powered Connected Workforce solutions, Logile cuts through operational chaos with one platform and one plan to keep every shift, shelf and store in sync. A retail AI trailblazer founded in 2005, Logile makes demand-driven operations real and repeatable by unifying forecasting, labour scheduling, task execution, inventory, fresh item management and food safety into a single platform. The result: less waste, labour aligned to real demand, stronger execution and consistently better-performing stores. Learn more at Logile.com.

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Contact

Idea Grove on Behalf of Logile

logile@ideagrove.com

