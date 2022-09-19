Liz Truss to jet off to New York for her first UN General Assembly

Prime Minister Liz Truss will hold a series of bilateral meetings with other world leaders at the diplomatic gathering, including with US President Joe Biden on Wednesday.

Liz Truss will tonight fly to New York to attend her first United Nations General Assembly session as Prime Minister, just hours after attending the Queen’s committal service at Windsor Castle.

Truss will hold a series of bilateral meetings with other world leaders at the diplomatic gathering, including with US President Joe Biden on Wednesday.

It comes after the pair were supposed to meet in Downing Street on Sunday, before it was postponed.

It is also expected that Truss will hold her first bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The Prime Minister said during the Tory leadership campaign that the “jury’s out” on whether the French President is a “friend or foe” – a barb that angered Macron’s team, despite insistence from Truss’ aides that it was a joke.

Truss will deliver a speech at the UN meeting on Wednesday, which will allow her to outline her foreign policy objectives for the first time as Prime Minister.

Boris Johnson spoke about climate change and the future of Artificial Intelligence in his last two addresses to the General Assembly.

The Prime Minister will leave for the US after travelling to Windsor Castle, along with several other Commonwealth leaders, to witness the Queen’s committal service this afternoon.

It came after Truss delivered a reading at the Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey this morning.