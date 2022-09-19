Senior Australian broadcasters mistake Liz Truss for a ‘minor royal’

Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers a reading during The State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey

A pair of senior Australian broadcasters today mistook Liz Truss as a “minor royal” at the Queen’s funeral instead of the UK’s Prime Minister in an embarrassing gaffe.

Peter Overton and Tracy Grimshaw, appearing on Channel 9’s broadcast of the state funeral, were unable to identify Truss as she walked into Westminster Abbey with her husband Hugh O’Leary.

When the pair got out of their car, Grimshaw asked: “Who’s this?”

Overton said they were “hard to identify”.

“Maybe minor royals? Members of the– I can’t identify them at this point,” he said.

Australian presenters Peter Overton and Tracy Grimshaw unable to identify UK PM Liz Truss. pic.twitter.com/uG0eQPqBqN — Shahryar Sultan (@Shahryar_Sultan) September 19, 2022

“I think we are now getting to the pointy end, as they say of the– I’m just told that was Liz Truss, the new Prime Minister, in the distance that we could see.”

Grimshaw and Overton are two of Australia’s most recognisable news presenters, with the pair boasting a combined 80+ years of experience.

Australia had a delegation that attended the funeral, led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Australian horse trainer Gai Waterhouse also attended, after she trained she trained the Queen’s horse Bold Sniper in 2012.

Albanese is expected to attend a reception for world leaders this afternoon that is being hosted by foreign secretary James Cleverly.