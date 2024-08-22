Liverpool and Arsenal dominate football ticket scam league

Liverpool fans reported 76 football ticket scams to NatWest last season

Liverpool have been named top of the Premier League for football ticket scams, with fans of the club suffering the most fraud.

Reds supporters fell victim to the highest number of ticket scams and also lost the most amount of money to them, according to NatWest.

Liverpool fans were conned 76 times and lost close to £18,000 last season, almost half of the total of £40,000 for the whole league.

Arsenal ranked second for both volume of scams and total money lost.

Their supporters were defrauded 70 times, losing a combined £12,000, while Gunners fans also suffered the biggest individual loss on a single scan of £900.

The true figures are likely to be many times higher as the research is based only on those frauds reported to NatWest.

“As the new season kicks off we urge customers to be extra vigilant and stay safe from criminals who are exploiting fans’ devotion to their club,” said Stuart Skinner, Head of Fraud Prevention at NatWest.

“We estimate the actual value of ticket scams is potentially much higher but not all of the scams are reported.

“Social media platforms need to give a red card to the fraudsters using them to exploit people’s passion for football.”

NatWest advises fans to avoid scams by only buying from official sources, using a secure payment method and being wary of deals that seem too good to be true.