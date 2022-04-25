Live music fails to hit the high note with gig royalties down a third

Live music royalties from gigs were down by more than a third in 2021, despite gig goers flocking back to the mosh pits.

This drop represents a staggering 85.2 per cent from pre-pandemic figures, despite venue re-openings and live music comebacks.

However, PRS for Music, which collects royalties for 160,000 songwriters, composers and music publishers, said revenues from live performances rose by 60 per cent to £54m in 2021, compared to the year before.

This was still 38 per cent lower than the £85m recorded in 2019, showing that despite the stage doors being re-opened, it still hasn’t fully recovered.

Whilst live music failed to deliver for some artists pay packets, PRS for Music, which collects royalties for the likes of Ed Sheeran, said online royalty revenues rose 46 per cent to £268m.

Music streaming accounted for the largest proportion of online revenue in 2021, contributing £225.5m to the overall online income, up 42.5 per cent (£67.2m) since 2020, and 45.5 per cent (£70.5m) since 2019.

The boom of streamers like Spotify and Apple Music play into the ongoing concerns around music market competition.

The UK competition watchdog launched a study in January asking whether the music streaming market is working well for music lovers.

The Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) is currently examining the streaming market, from creator to consumer, paying particular attention to the roles played by record labels and music streaming services.

As part of its assessment of how well the market is working for audiences, the CMA will consider whether innovation is being stifled and if any firms hold excessive power; it aims to help build a deeper understanding of how firms in the market influence listeners’ choices and experiences.