Life after lockdown: What are the new UK social distancing rules?

After seven weeks of social distancing, the UK government is beginning to ease its coronavirus lockdown measures.

Boris Johnson announced a conditional plan in an address on Sunday night for a partial easing of the UK lockdown.

The measures, which have now been outlined in a 60-page document, form the first phase of the government’s plan to move away from lockdown.

More relaxed social distancing measures will give people more freedom from Wednesday, 13 May. For instance, households will be able to socialise in the park at a two-metre distance.

The PM also outlined a new coronavirus alert system with five levels that will influence how quickly restrictions can be eased. Level five is the most critical, with UK currently ready to move from level four to three.

We look at what life will look like when the government eases lockdown, and what the new rules for social distancing mean.

Do’s and don’ts: Visiting family and friends while social distancing

DO: Meet one person from another household

From Wednesday, people in England can meet another person from outside their household so long as they are outside and stay two metres apart.

DON’T: Meet two people outside your household at once

The government clarified you cannot meet two people at the same time. This came after foreign secretary Dominic Raab incorrectly told the BBC’s Today programme earlier today that someone could meet both their parents if socially distancing.

DON’T: Meet people inside their home

Raab said people could not meet others at their homes – even in a garden or driveway. He told the BBC: “We are not moving to a stage where we say that households can mix inside the home.”

Advice in Wales and Scotland is unchanged, and people are encouraged to stay at home where possible.

The second phase could see the introduction of “social bubbles” which will allow two households to share childcare.

Do’s and don’ts: Going to work while social distancing

DO: Go to work if you are in construction or manufacturing

Johnson said that anyone who cannot work from home, including construction workers, should be “actively encouraged” to go to work.

People who cannot work from home should talk to their employers about returning to work this week, the PM then told MPs today.

DON’T: Take public transport if you can avoid it

He added that people should still avoid public transport to adhere to social distancing measures. TfL has asked people using public transport to wear a face covering or mask, carry hand sanitiser, and wash their hands before and after journeys.

DO: Make sure your employer has a coronavirus risk assessment

Companies must complete a coronavirus risk assessment before employees can return to their place of work to ensure safe working conditions are made possible.

The government said it is working on guidance for employers to make workplaces “Covid-secure” during this phase of lockdown. Previous draft proposals had suggested companies stagger shift times, as well as install protective screens, to limit contact.

DO: Work from home if you can

Government advice remains to work from home if you are able to do so, thereby avoiding public transport and mixing with others in workplaces.

Do’s and don’ts: How to exercise while social distancing

DO: Play sports with your household members

There is now no limit on exercise, and from Wednesday it will be possible to drive to other destinations and play sports with members of your household. Individual sports such as golf and fishing are also now allowed.

DO: Go to a park with one person from outside your household

The PM said people can walk, sit and rest in parks with anyone from their household. People can also meet up outside with one person from another household provided they are following social distancing measures.

DON’T: Sunbathe or meet up with groups of people

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also scrapped the cap on exercise but warned it was not an excuse to meet in groups at parks or beaches, or to sunbathe.

DON’T: See people from other households if you are vulnerable

However, those who are clinically vulnerable to Covid-19 – including those aged over 70 and pregnant women – should continue to minimise contact with others outside their households.

Do’s and don’ts: Visiting restaurants during lockdown

While construction workers start a return to work, the picture is very different for retailers.

DO: Visit non-essential shops that are social distancing

On Sunday, the PM said the UK’s lockdown would be eased through stages. Stage two includes a “phased reopening of shops” no sooner than 1 June.

However, it is not clear how many will begin to reopen and when they will reopen. They will also have to maintain social distancing guidelines even as the UK lockdown is relaxed.

DON’T: Visit pubs or restaurants yet

The third stage will be from 1 July at the earliest. This will see the government reopen “at least some of the hospitality industry and other public places”. This could include some pubs, restaurants and cinemas, but again they must practice safe social distancing.

Draft government guidance had previously said bar areas and seated areas in restaurants and cafes should stay closed even while the economy reopens.

The document said: “The ambition at this step is to open at least some of the remaining businesses and premises that have been required to close, including personal care (such as hairdressers and beauty salons) hospitality (such as food service providers, pubs and accommodation), public places (such as places of worship) and leisure facilities (like cinemas).

Do’s and don’ts: Wearing a face mask

DO: Wear face masks where social distancing is hard to do

In the document published this afternoon, the government has recommended face coverings be worn in situations where social distancing is not possible.

DO: Make your own face mask

Official advice says coverings can be homemade and be as simple as a scarf or bandana that ties behind the head. The Scottish government has already recommended the use of masks, but the advice in Wales and Northern Ireland remains unchanged.

DO: Wear face masks on public transport

TfL has said masks should be worn by anyone using public transport and free masks will be offered to frontline staff.

