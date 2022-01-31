Lib Dems lambast ‘miserable Monday’ commute following reports of railway cuts

Rail fares will go up 3.8 per cent from March.

The Lib Dems have criticised the reduction in railway services across London, following reports that the UK Government will make the cuts permanent.

“Today’s miserable Monday morning commute will be the new normal if London’s train timetable isn’t restored,” Lib Dem transport spokesperson and Richmond Park MP Sarah Olney said.

“The cuts in services are leaving thousands across the capital and commuter belt left stranded on cold platforms. This is a depressing step backward for what should be a city recovering after a tough pandemic.”

Olney’s comments follow reports that railway timetables will not go back to pre-pandemic as ministers decided to scrap the £16bn emergency bailout. The sector was also told to cut costs by 10 per cent by the start of the new financial year, the Sunday Times reported.

“The railway is in a financial crisis because subsidies that were £4 billion before the pandemic have quadrupled to £16 billion,” a source told the outlet. “That is unsustainable from the Treasury point of view and the taxpayer point of view.

“We have to strike a balance between running a service with a frequency attractive to passengers, which makes people want to get back on the train and doesn’t constrict the economy, while not being profligate with taxpayers’ money.”

Railway services have recently been affected by the worst cancellation period ever, as 4.4 per cent of UK trains was cancelled between 12 December and 8 January.

Over the last month and a half, several operators – including South Western Railway, Avanti We Coast and Greater Anglia – were forced to introduce temporary timetables after slashing hundreds of services due to Covid-induced staff shortages and strikes, City A.M. reported.

In addition to reduced services, the increase in rail fares – which are set to go up 3.8 per cent from March – will push commuters back to their cars, environmentalists have warned.