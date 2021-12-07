Letters: Calling time on the Lib Dems

Letters to the editor, CityAM (Photo by Bruno Vincent/Getty Images)

[Re: By-elections might be political candy but tell the seers of Westminster little, yesterday]



The recent by-election in Old Bexley and Sidcup showed a 10 per cent anti-government to Labour swing.

With the Government’s contempt and arrogance seeking to change the anti- sleaze rules rather than face up to one of the members being found guilty , this swing should be welcomed by anyone wanting clean politics.

The most profound outcome of the by-election is the meltdown of the Lib Dems vote to a mere 3 per cent. In 2010 the Lib Dems secured 15.2 per cent of the vote.

This is not surprising given that the Lib Dems are fixed with their betrayal of their voters in the 2010 Tory Coalition and their obsession with supporting re-joining the EU, joining the euro and supporting even greater EU centralisation.

On the 18th November the continuing Liberal Party fought 3 diverse by-elections. In the rural North Yorkshire marginal seat of Cropton we held the seat despite Labour and Green intervention.

On the same day in two north Liverpool working class Labour strongholds wards. The Liberal Party made progress against Labour whilst the Lib dems were wiped out.

The Lib Dems have abandoned their Liberal inheritance for naked opportunism and are damaged goods. It is time for all good Liberals to return home to the Liberal Party.

Steve Radford