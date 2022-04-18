‘Liar’: Less than a quarter of Brits paint Boris Johnson in a positive light

Prime minister Boris Johnson is facing the wrath of British public opinion following revelations about his role in partygate.

The prime minister was fined for attending a party which breached his government’s own Covid-19 laws, and made headlines across the globe.

In a survey by JLPartners, commissioned by The Times, just 16 per cent of Brits use positive language when describing the prime minister, while more than 70 per cent talk of Johnson negatively.

The most frequent description of the prime minister was ‘liar’, alongside ‘incompetent’ and ‘untrustworthy’.

Of those polled, one person said: “He was the right person to get Brexit done but now he needs to go. He is a liar and has broken the law. We need a change.”

Meanwhile, another added: “At first, I really liked him and felt he would be good for the country, but now he has been in power he has been one of the worst prime ministers ever… he is so out of touch and has no idea how the majority of people live their lives.”

While the breaking of Covid-19 laws has pushed many to retract their confidence in the prime minister, others surveyed have cited the rising cost of living as another reason for lost faith.

Johnson’s actions amid the Ukraine war, ‘getting Brexit done’, and navigating Covid-19 have largely driven positive description on the positive front.

One said: “He is a bit of a buffoon at times but in the Ukrainian war he has shown his metal.”

“I think he has done as well as he could over bad times. Although he has let everyone down with partygate,” added another.

