Lettings head at Foxtons joins rapidly-growing Lomond Group to lead entry into London market

Ed Phillips

The head of lettings at Foxtons, London’s largest in this field, is to take up a new role leading the UK’s fastest-growing regional estate agency network.

Ed Phillips will leave his current position to become the new group CEO at the Lomond Group, as the latter builds on a busy 12 months that included 25 key acquisitions.

This comes after Lomond, which now has properties worth £8bn, looks to enter three new regions of the UK, including London.

The company has doubled in size over the last year, with more than 34,000 properties now under its guise.

Phillips will succeed the founder and current Group Chief Executive, Stuart Pender, who said: “Attracting someone of Ed’s calibre and experience is an important part of our strategy to expand into more private rental markets around the UK.

“The Group has ambitious plans and we see Ed’s appointment as key in driving the next stage of our growth,” Pender added.

The Lomond Group, which was established in December 2020 from the merger of Lomond Capital and Linley & Simpson, has major hubs in core rental markets including Aberdeen, Birmingham, Brighton, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds and Manchester.