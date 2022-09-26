Letters: Thank god it’s not Friday
[Re: Are Fridays In The Office Over? September 22]
This highlights just how far the work landscape has evolved. In a recent trial, 86 per cent of companies backed the four-day week model. While a four-day week may be attractive to those seeking a better work-life balance, it is not the silver bullet.
Professions whose rhythms are dictated by client demand, such as law or consultancy, would encounter sizeable roadblocks when implementing this in practice: clients paying the highest fees may expect access to their lawyer 24/7.
These professions also tend to be highly competitive and there will always be those willing to ignore a four-day mandate to get ahead.
A more viable solution might instead be found in bespoke flexibility. For example, we’ve found that associates are increasingly choosing to finish early on Fridays, but then work a few hours on Sundays. Different work patterns demand different work solutions.
Nathan Peart
Major, Lindsey & Africa