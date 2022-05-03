Letters: Cheap food costs us all

[Re: Small businesses suffer unprecedented cost assault in sign of more economic woes, Monday 25]

Amidst reports of swelling costs eating away at small businesses’ margins, agriculture has been particularly hard hit. Cheap food comes at a high price to the farming industry and now more than ever, farmers require the right kind of support in terms of receiving a fair price for their produce or risk being forced out of business.

Over the last six months, the average cost of agricultural inputs has risen by almost a quarter, underscored by sharp increases in animal feed, fuel, and fertiliser. While the UK’s agricultural community is resourceful and courageous, farmers now more than ever need to receive fair prices for products ultimately allowing them to continue operating and ensuring their businesses are sustainable.

Coming from a farming family, I know how hard it is to break-even, even at the best of times, let alone when costs are spiralling. It’s also important to educate consumers on how food reaches the table and the cost associated with producing good-quality, fresh produce. We want products to be affordable for customers, but while ensuring that farmers still receive a fair price for their yield.

Simon Mellin