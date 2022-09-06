Letters: A new dawn, same problems

[Re: Liz Truss will be the next UK Prime Minister, yesterday]

We’ve spent the summer listening to Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak fight it out over who will be the next prime minister. Now, we finally have a new prime minister but we have all the same problems we had before the leadership election was announced. And we’ve lost time. We’ve lost time to deal with the energy prices, we will have lost businesses who closed because they could not afford to pay their bills, we’ve lost time to plan some kind of infrastructure to ensure children won’t go hungry and schools won’t close their doors because they don’t have enough money to turn on their heating.

The race between Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak has been painted as a fight for Conservative principles, but ultimately, now we have to fight for British principles. What do we stand for? Who do we look after first? How well do we look after them?

This is an immediate crisis but it will also shape how we look at ourselves in the decades to come. There will be those who will dismiss Liz Truss simply because she is Conservative, there will be those who worship her for the same reason. But the only thing we should judge her on is how quickly she puts support in place.

Henry Graham