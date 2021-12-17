Letters: A lockdown in plain sight

[Re: Precaution is a useful thing, but policy can’t be based on maybes, yesterday]

Paul Ormerod’s piece yesterday was a welcome intervention into the hysteria that has broken out since the emergence of the Omicron variant. South Africa, the birthplace of the new strain, has stayed at the lowest level of possible restrictions. Yet the UK has hit the panic button and France has put Britain on an effective no-fly list.

There is no end to it if we continue to behave like this. How can we trust the scientists, who are supposed to make sense of the new version of Covid-19, when they have consistently been hysterical throughout the entire pandemic?

This is the problem with the current state of the government. There is no one who you can look in the eye and take them at their word. When Boris Johnson decided to blame everything on the scientists and insist he was “following the science”, he put them on a level that only politicians should be on.

Jennifer Hunt

[Re: Lockdown by stealth, Dec 14]

It’s hardly a lockdown by stealth if we can all see it. It’s outrageous the government expects us to believe Plan B will be the end of restrictions. In fact, it’s always like this. But the collateral damage for people catching Covid-19 and having to self-isolate is damaging to our economy, even without restrictions. The sheer number of people off work will surely make productivity plummet and sales freefall.

Arthur Proctor